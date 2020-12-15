Chance The Rapper just responded to all of the hate that's being thrown in his direction online, and his words are sure to piss people off even more.

Ever since the release of his debut studio album The Big Day, which had a mild response from fans and critics alike, and is at the center of a $3 million lawsuit filed by Chance's former manager Pat Corcoran, people have been turning on Chance The Rapper. He's become the butt of a joke as people consistently praise his older material, like Acid Rap and Coloring Book, while roasting his new stuff all the same.

During his latest interview with Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg for Hot 97, Chance The Rapper spoke about all of the hate he receives on a daily basis, saying the following after Ebro suggested that "the internet is coming for the teardown".

"I'm happy that 'The Return' is out, I'm happy to put out some more music," started Chano. "I'm just really, really good at rapping. So, regardless of what happens, I’ma always have that to fall back on. And if that doesn’t work then I can perform my old raps and if that don’t work, I can direct someone else’s raps. It’s gonna work out though. There’s nobody that can rap like me. That’s a cool thing to have."

During the interview, Chance also spoke about his new Christmas-themed project with Jeremih, the singer's health after spending weeks in the hospital with COVID-19, and more.

[via]