The bromance between Chicago natives Chance The Rapper and Kanye West is indisputable. When Chance married Kirsten Corley earlier this year, Kanye was in attendance. The two family men often get together so their children can play with one another, and there have even been rumors that the pair are working on a collaborative project.

There are a few artists who have found it difficult to stick by 'Ye's side, especially because he often says things that rub people the wrong way. Whether he's ranting during one of his live shows or wearing a MAGA hat and praising Donald Trump during a visit to the White House, the controversies that follow the award-winning rapper have caused him to be pegged with titles like "problematic."

No matter what the headlines may say, Chance's connection with Kanye, both personal and professional, is sincere and true. During his visit to Queen Radio on Friday, Nicki Minaj asked the The Big Day rapper how his relationship with Kanye is going. "It's amazing," he said. "He's one of the most supportive people in my life. I went and spent some time with him a couple weeks before the album dropped and he just gave me some ideas and talked to me but it's like, like what we did, in a lot of our conversations, we've spent a lot of time on the phone in the past two days. That's fellowship, and it's like, strengthening each other and reminding each other that it's not as few people as you would think that use God as they strength. That's what we do."

"We talk and we explain to each other...he lets me talk really freely about what I like or what I dislike or what I think is we could do better," Chance added. "And he does the same thing in my life. Yeah, man, it's just like, imagine having an amazing friend that's loyal and supports you and wants to see you do great...and then that person being Kanye West."