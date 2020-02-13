Both Chance The Rapper and Kanye West have been at odds with the public in recent times, the former in regards to public disappointment with his "debut" album The Big Day and the latter, well, should we start with his support of Donald Trump or that now-famous "slavery was a choice" declaration? With all that said, it makes perfect sense that Chano has declared his well-known friendship with Yeezy to be divine according to a new interview with Al Roker for NBC News.



Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Both rappers have shared many great moments over the years, including their embrace at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards (seen above) and that one time 'Ye almost took over Chance's wedding just to name a few. While speaking to Roker, the Acid Rap emcee compared their relationship to iron sharpening iron, going on by adding, "I do fully believe, now more than ever, that we were paired together by God and that we’re supposed to be in each other’s corner." While he adds that they don't always agree on the same issues, Chance confirmed that they have the sort of relationship that it's more along the lines of constructive criticism. Hey, isn't that what friends are for?

Watch Chance The Rapper's full interview with 3rd Hour of TODAY to understand his full explanation on bonding with Kanye West: