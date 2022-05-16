Chance The Rapper says that Black people across the world need to be in conversation with one another in response to the mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend, where a white gunman murdered 10 people at a supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood. Chance discussed the incident on Twitter, Sunday.

"Black people (globally) should be in conversation with each other (privately) about the race massacre happened yesterday, and how we should respond," he wrote in one post.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"Please don’t reply with any plans or thoughts here," he wrote in another tweet, before clarifying, "Privately. In person, whenever, wherever we are. This not a convo for twitter, but it’s a conversation we all need to be having."

Chance continued: "You don’t need an organization to organize. You don’t need a meeting to meet. We are everywhere all the time. We just need to talk to each other."

Chance isn't the only artist to comment publically on the horrific shooting. Just hours after the incident, Justin Bieber discussed the violence during a concert in Buffalo.

“There’s so much division in this world,” Bieber told the crowd, in a video shared on his Instagram page. “So much racial injustice. And as you and I both know, racism is evil, and it is diabolical. But what you and I get to do — we get to be difference makers."

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia described the shooting as a "straight-up racially motivated, hate crime."

The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, was taken into police custody on the scene.

Check out Chance's recent tweets below.