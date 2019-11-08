From the looks of things, Chance The Rapper never had a real shot of making the league so he needed to truly perfect his skills on the microphone to succeed. The Chicago star is one of the judges on the highly-acclaimed new reality show Rhythm + Flow and he's also fresh off the release of his humorous "Hot Shower" music video. Thankfully for him, music ended up working out because, if hooping was his fallback option, he would have been greatly disappointed.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

A fan-captured video from the Los Angeles Clippers' recent home game at the STAPLES Center shows Chano getting on the hardwood and practicing his shot before the players took the court. Not many people get the opportunity to ever put up jumpers on an NBA court but being Chance The Rapper definitely has its perks. Hecklers were abundant in the crowd when the recording artist put up nearly a dozen hilariously-bad shots. If you watch the video below, you'll surely cringe at just how off his aim was. Hitting the front of the rim on a few occasions, Chano ended up missing an easy lay-up before finally draining a three-pointer at the end. The crowd cheered when he made the bucket because, well, they clearly felt bad.

Would you sign Chance The Rapper to your team if you were an NBA general manager?

[via]