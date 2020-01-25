Ashton Kutcher made Punk'd a cultural phenomenon during it's MTV reign. While he was the show's host from 2003 to 2007, there have been a few revamps of the series with celebrity guest hosts and even a BET reboot. It looks like MTV is giving Punk'd another go because they've announced that this time around,Chance The Rapper will take on as host of the Quibi show that is "reimagined for a new generation."



Brian Ach / Stringer / Getty Images

Chance will be directing the "with new laughs, new hoaxes and new celebrity ‘marks’ in bite-sized episodes," states a press release. We'll have to wait and see who those "marks" are, but Chance looks forward to making this latest try at reviving Punk'd a successful attempt. “Punk'd is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” said the Grammy award-winning artist. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

Quibi is set to launch on April 6, 2020, and is described as being an entertainment platform design specifically for your phone. It's reportedly designed for "quick bites"—hence the name Quibi—of shows that are 10 minutes or less in length. You can sign up over on Quibi.com. Meanwhile, take a peek at what you can expect from Punk'd below.