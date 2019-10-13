According to Complex, Chance The Rapper is making his way back to Saturday Night Live. However, this time, he will not only act as a musical guest, but also a show host. The news was broken on Twitter yesterday morning, informing SNL fans of Chance's transition from musical guest to show host. Although this is not the rapper's first time appearing on the variety television show, this will be the first time he helms both hats as a musical guest and host. A few years ago, in November 2017 precisely, he hosted the show and had Eminem as a musical guest. The new task will have Chano join the ranks of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Drake who all went through the double duty of being a show host and musical guest on SNL. The show is scheduled for October 26th, a few months following the release of his debut album The Big Day.

Composed of twenty-two tracks in total, Chance The Rapper returned with the debut album this past July. Upon its release, it peaked at the second spot on the Billboard 200. The rapper kicked off the campaign for the project with his single, "Groceries" featuring Murda Beatz and TisaKorean. The project features production from Chance himself, as well as Trap Money Benny, Murda Beatz, Timbaland, Pi'erre Bourne, and more. The rapper also enlists Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Justin Vernon, and more.

