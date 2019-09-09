Chance The Rapper has enjoyed himself a magnificent year, speaking strictly on milestones. Though The Big Day found itself on the receiving end of some notable scorn, Chano kept his head up and ultimately emerged with sanity intact. At the end of July, he even went so far as to reveal a complete list of tour dates, complete with thirty-five shows across the United States and Canada. And while tickets have been in circulation for a minute now, it would appear that Chano has since undergone a change of plans.

Jeff Schear/Getty Images

Taking to Instagram, he revealed that The Big Day Tour has been postponed until next year. "I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour," he begins. "This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly, I was absent when her mother needed me the most."

Look, we've all come to understand that the man loves his wife, to the point where it has become a meme of sorts. Yet the respect he shows for her is nothing short of admirable, and perhaps it's time to throw Chance a bone for his hopeless romanticism. "When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli."

Check out his full PSA below, and show some respect to Chance for holding it down. Family first, at least until next January, when The Big Day Tour kicks off once again.