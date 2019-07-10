There aren't many people who aren't for Disney's The Lion King. The classic film, that some have even called Disney's best work, is so beloved by many and even marks a special moment in lots of people's lives. So when the remake was announced a while back with the likes of Beyonce and Donald Glover attached to it, you can imagine the excitement.

The world premiere took place in Los Angeles last night and on the red carpet was Chance The Rapper, with his wife Kirsten Corley and their daughter Kensli. Chance voices the Bush Baby in the movie, a role that came to life since Donald told director Jon Favreau to invite Chance to the studio to assist with some aspects of the remake. The latter is what Chance detailed in his recent Instagram post, expressing how much the film impacted him before his involvement in the live-action production.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"Here’s a short story. I grew up my whole life obsessed with all things related to #TheLionKing; like all three films, the Timon and Pumbaa tv show, the broadway play and especially the broadway soundtrack," Chance wrote. "Needless to say the original film was immensely impactful on my music and overall life. So when my big bro Donald got casted as Simba, he did the coolest thing ever and told director Jon Favreau to call me in as a consultant to keep the original flavor."

Chance detailed how for a year he'd pop in and out of the studio to see the remake come to life. "One day I’m there Jon asked me to do some singing stuff, another day he asks me to do some lines. Its all a blur, but I’ll tell u its one of the best blurs of my whole life. I am so blessed to know people like Donald and Jon man. AMAZING FILM, AMAZING CAST AND AN AMAZING NIGGHT LAST NIGHT. GOD BLESS AND LONG LIVE THE KING."