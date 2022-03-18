mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Chance The Rapper Expresses His Most Creative Self On “Writing Exercise #2”

Hayley Hynes
March 18, 2022 14:57
143 Views
Chance The Rapper/YouTubeChance The Rapper/YouTube
Chance The Rapper/YouTube

Writing Exercise #2
Chance The Rapper

Chance’s new writing exercise shows off his impressive lyrical wit.


Chance The Rapper has been readily preparing for his comeback, but ahead of that, he’s shared a brief yet powerful “Writing Exercise” with his listeners, which finds him showing off his impressive lyrical abilities ahead of the arrival of new music from him later this month.

“And we back,” the 28-year-old captioned a clip uploaded to his Instagram page earlier today, which finds him thumbing through a notebook full of words, clearly lost in thought. “Chance stuff dot com if [you] ready,” the “Cocoa Butter Kisses” hitmaker’s caption continues, while a black screen at the end of the video teases a release date of March 24th.

Over on YouTube, Chance’s fans have been showing him immense love, praising bars like “Heavy the crown but steady the vision.” Others left comments like, “The comeback is real. I feel it,” and “Can’t wait for this new project, pleaseeeeeeee put first world problems on it tho, I love that song.”

Listen to “Writing Exercise #2” in the video above and let us know what your favourite lyrics are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

The poor-fated sore losers all hated their roles

They played it perfectly

I couldn’t make it alone

My city, my throne

