Chance the Rapper spoke candidly about the leaked video of himself being berated by Kanye West during a clip from an upcoming interview with Morning Hustle. When asked about the incident, Chance explained that the video didn’t give “the full story.”

“It’s a clip of a larger moment, like no one’s ever gonna get the full story of what’s going on,” he explained. “And yeah, people do take it and run with it, ’cause I saw some people put, like, fake captions under the video to make it look like he was talking about my music or something like that. But in all honesty, this is real life. I have real friends and they go through real problems.”



Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

The footage, which began circulating in January 2021, was rumored to be filmed for a Donda documentary that was being created by Dame Dash. The leaked clip shows an interview portion with Dash, who says that it went down in Wyoming for a Donda recording session.

Chance added that he went to meet with Ye to check on his health: “I did come out there to check on my friend. Me and a lot of other people still have love for Ye. But he’s a human, he’s not perfect. He was obviously going through it at that time … It made me re-evaluate my friendship with him, for sure. I had never been so close to him going through an episode.”

“… At the end of the day, I definitely love the dude. That’s my guy,” he continued. “It sucks that sometimes people can exploit a moment that is a genuine moment.”

It's difficult to make out what specifically caused the argument in the original clip and Chance didn't get into those details with Morning Hustle.

Check out Chance's explanation with Morning Hustle below. Chance's full interview on the show is set to premiere on Monday.

[Via]