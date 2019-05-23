Chance The Rapper has been promoting his upcoming album through single drops and further teases on social media but today, he took a time-out to speak on something going on in his life that takes precedence to the music. For Chance, family will always come first. The newly-married man took to Twitter to call for help, asking his fans to give up a kidney to help elongate his auntie's life.

The Chicago native begged his fans to send prayers to his family because his auntie is fighting a tough battle right now. "I really need help," wrote Chano. "My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years. My family believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

His initial tweet was missing some vital information so he decided to clarify in a later statement. "I’m sorry it was a lil overwhelmingly emotion writing this," wrote Chance. "Her blood type is O positive, you can get a quick blood test and physical to find your a match."

Most of the replies have been riddled with positivity and prayer. Some people have already even asked the artist how they could contact him to donate their kidneys. While it may seem strange to use such a large platform to ask for help like this, it's also respectable that Chance would go to such far lengths for his family. Hit him up on Twitter if you're a match.