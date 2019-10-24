Chance the Rapper will be making his return to Saturday Night Live this weekend as both the host and the musical guest - a feat reserved for only the most talented of artists. Over the show's 45-season history, only 26 people have held this honor, including Drake and Donald Glover. While Chance served as a musical guest in 2016 and a host in 2017, this is the first time he will pull off #DOUBLEDUTY, as he referred to it in an Instagram caption. In the caption, he celebrated that he is "FINALLY ACCOMPLISHING HIS LIFE LONG GOAL."

As is customary, The Big Day artist shot promo videos to get viewers pumped for this Saturday. In the clip, he gets in the Halloween spirit by engaging in a pumpkin carving contest with SNL cast member, Ego Nwodim. Nwodim, who joined the show last season, announces her decision to carve Jennifer Aniston, but unfortunately, Chancellor was already three steps ahead of her. He spins his pumpkin around to reveal a masterpiece, which he giddily specifies is a depiction of Jennifer Aniston "from Friends," as if there was another one...

Watch Chance perform his song, "Eternal," with Smino on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to get yourself excited for this weekend.