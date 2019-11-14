It's about that time for another installment of Mean Tweets, courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Wednesday, the late-night talk show gathered a handful of musicians to read off some often-scathing tweeted criticisms from the public. In this edition Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Mayer, Perry Farrell, Luke Bryan, Green Day, Monsta X, Alice Cooper, Midland, and Luke Combs sit in the hot seat.

Billie Eilish's attire apparently looks like a gym's reject bin, but her tweet wasn't as bad as Chance's. "Chance the Rapper? More like Chance the worthless spineless d*ckless soulless purposeless virtueless sellout. Nice Doritos commercial, you piece of sh*t," the Twitter user wrote. The rapper laughed and said, "There's people that don't like me? What the f*ck?"

Another person said Lizzo looks as if she's seen a lot of "bus passes and happy meals," while someone else said they watched a muted performance of Cardi B and she just looked like she was loud. "Suck my ass," the rapper replied. A few of these were definitely gems, including Alice Cooper and Green Day, so check them all out below and let us know if which, if any, were your favorites.