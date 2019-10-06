If you were planning to see Chance The Rapper live on January 16, 2020, in Los Angeles, we have some bad news for you: It looks like the show won’t be happening. "The L.A. show scheduled for 2020 is not happening due to a radius clause," the rapper told fans on Instagram yesterday. The decision is based on Chance’s plan to spend more quality time with his wife and two children.

"Basically, when I rescheduled my tour to spend more time with the family, I scheduled a date that isn't actually doable because I have a different L.A. play. My L.A. show is now Rolling Loud fest at the end of 2019,” he continues in the video. Before once again apologizing to fans, he promises to add another arena show for L.A. at some point in 2020.

His Rolling Loud set is scheduled for December 14th, and Chance encourages any fans in the area who had hoped to see him to come to the festival. Lil Uzi Vert (if he doesn’t cancel last minute) and Lil Durk will also be performing then.

Check out the video, captioned “🚨🚨🚨Urgent announcement for all my LA fans @rollingloud,” for yourself below.