As previously reported, Benny Blanco recently stopped by Apple Music for an interview with veteran radio host Zane Lowe. While there, the famed DJ and producer — who has helped provided beats for some of Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd's biggest hits — shared plenty of anecdotes about his awkward personal experiences during his time in the music industry. One that stood out in particular, however, was when he recalled trying to kiss Beyoncé on the cheek and the moment immediately took a turn for the worse.

According to Benny, the embarrassing moment took place when he was leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's house after playing beats for them roughly a decade ago, and somehow he ended up slightly kissing the Lemonade artist right in front of Hov. Benny recounts the situation, saying, "I went to do the kiss on the cheek, and I guess we just missed a little bit. I definitely hit the corner of some sort of lip. And I’m sitting there, and as I’m doing it, out of the corner of my eye, Jay-Z is right there looking at me. And I’m just like, my lip is here. Hers is there, and there’s definitely some corner things happening."

Now that Benny Blanco's comments have traveled around the internet, it appears that Chance the Rapper, an artist that is close to the Carters, has come forward to shut his story down completely. Commenting under The Shade Room's coverage of Benny's Zane Lowe, Chance dropped off a simple blue hat emoji, which roughly translates to "cap."



Chance the Rapper hasn't given any details as to why he isn't buying Benny's latest comments, so stay tuned to see whether the Chicago artist further elaborates on the DJ and producer's outlandish claims in the near future.