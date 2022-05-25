It's been three years since Chance The Rapper released his official debut album, The Big Day. In comparison to Acid Rap and Coloring Book, the album didn't necessarily live up to the hype that he built up during his come-up. Many had tried to write him off but his recent spree of guest appearances since the beginning of 2022 indicates that he might have some new heat that he's preparing to drop soon.



Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Following the release of singles like "Child Of God" and the Vic Mensa and Smoko Ono-assisted, "Wraith," Chance revealed that he has a new single dropping this week. He teased a snippet of new music on Twitter this week titled, "A Bar About A Bar." The video snippet included footage of Hyde Park visual artist Nikko Washington painting a canvas. The artwork will be available for the public to view at the Art Institute Of Chicago from tomorrow until Sunday. Meanwhile, Chance announced that the music video for "A Bar About A Bar" will be dropping tomorrow (Thurs. May 26th).

Hopefully, the slew of features and singles are a sign that Chance The Rapper will be dropping off a new body of work this summer.

We'll continue to keep you updated on any more information surrounding new music from the Chicago rapper. Check out the "A Bar About A Bar" announcement below.