The BET Awards returned to Atlanta this year and celebrities from all over the nation were in attendance for the pre-recorded event. The award show took place on Saturday night, but it will air on Tuesday. After parties flooded the weekend in Atlanta, turning the city into the hottest spot in the nation for the weekend. As reported by TMZ, both Chance the Rapper and Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage at the award show, but then partied a bit after. Chance and his wife Kirsten visited Megan at her private booth inside The Mansion Elan in Atlanta. The group took shots together, but appeared to keep it responsible and light.

Chance's last album, The Big Day, was centered around his marriage. Chance and Megan Thee Stallion collaborated on the single "Handsome" on the project. The Chicago rapper has taken some flack for the conceptual album, but he has stayed his course on promoting faithful and monogamous marriages. That's why it's no surprise that Chance had his wife with him at the party, and the two seemed to take baby shots compared to those around them in other clips. Chance and Kirsten have two children, one who is a newborn.