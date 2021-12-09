Chicago's Chance The Rapper is trending this morning (Thursday, December 9) because of an alleged slip-up on his social media, where he accidentally exposed himself to his millions of fans.

The rapper allegedly posted a video of himself urinating in the bathroom when he noticed a large bug in front of him. He tried to only show the insect as he told fans about how he was a little spooked by it but at the very beginning of the video, fans pointed out that the tip of Chance's penis was in view of the camera. The video has since been deleted from Chance's Instagram and Facebook, but the damage was already done.

"I'm sorry @chancetherapper but your penis now lives on my twitter page," wrote one person, who reposted the video on the platform.



The rapper has not yet commented on his nude photos leaking at the time of this publication. We will keep you updated if he addresses the leak.

Chance wasn't the only celebrity to have his nude photos leak on the internet this week. A few days ago, Nick Cannon was trending for similar reasons after the comedian returned to his talk show and had a visible bulge in his pants, inciting a whole lot of reactions on social media.

Watch a censored version of the Chance video below, and let us know what you think.



