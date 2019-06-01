If you're a Tottenham fan, consider yourself warned: Harry Kane return to the line-up may have been done in haste. Then again, no one again can deny the touch of class Kane brings to the table, just by his inclusion in the starting eleven. As you're likely aware, Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC are moments away from facing off in an all-English UEFA Champions League final - the winner of this afternoon's walks away with bragging rights for the whole of Europe.

Regardless of how you feel about Harry Kane's health status going into the contest, one thing's for certain: no one on this Hotspur roster is more deserving of "this moment" than Harry Kane, the team's catalyst for the better part of an incredible 5-year transformation under Mauricio Pochettino. Tottenham's starting eleven reads as follows: Hugo Lloris (C), Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane.

On the other side of the pitch, Liverpool made a similar personnel decision, as Roberto Firmino will be returned to a forward line comprised of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, after undergoing a brief spell on the sidelines. Liverpool's starting eleven, therefore, reads as follows: Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson (C), Fabinho, Georginio Wijnlaldum, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane. Enjoy the game, and feel free to hit us with your predictions right up to the last minute of extra time.

