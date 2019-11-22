Champion, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, have teamed with Coca-Cola for a limited edition capsule collection featuring both men's and women's apparel as well as accessories.

The full range of gear will be up for grabs today, November 22, at Champion’s six retail stores, Champs Sports and Foot Locker stores in the U.S. and Canada as well as Eastbay.com and Footaction stores nationwide.

Champion

The Champion x Coca-Cola capsule collection celebrates the unmistakable logos of both brands with reimagined vibrant color schemes and designs inspired by American heritage as well as the classic Coca-Cola bottle. Motivated by Coca-Cola’s 80’s era brandmarks and the decade’s primary, colorful trends, the Champion design team created an eye-catching collection that is completely unique from all other Coca-Cola collaborations to-date.

The collection consists of joggers, hoodies, tees and slides as well as crop sweatshirts and dresses ranging in colors from the classic Coca-Cola red and white to pops of yellow, green, fuchsia and blue. Scroll down for official images of the collection.

