This is an opinion that Chaka Khan has previously shared, but she is rehashing her feelings over Kanye West sampling her track. The music mogul famously borrowed Khan's "Through The Fire" for his hit "Through The Wire," but after it was released, Khan claimed that she was unhappy with his version. Earlier on in his career, West was famously known for his "Chipmunk Soul" or "Chipmunk Hip Hop" productions, and he did this with "Through The Fire," speeding things up to make voices high-pitched.

Khan recently sat down with Good Day DC and was asked if she has since heard from West after voicing her disapproval all these years later. She said no.

"I'm not looking to hear from Kanye, either," said Khan. "No, I've not heard from him and I'm not looking to hear from him. That's what he did. That's what he did with his music. I was upset about sounding like a chipmunk, 'cause he didn't put that when he asked [if] he could use my, sample my song. He didn't mention that he was gonna speed it up three times its normal speed."

Khan added that had West told her of his plans, she may have rejected his request. Because of West, the singer added that she now has people specify exactly how they intend to use her music. She previously called West's sample "insulting" and "stupid."

Watch Chaka Khan's interview with Good Day DC below