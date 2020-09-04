Chadwick Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, S.C. has announced plans to build a statue in honor of the late actor, who passed away at the age of 43 on August 28, 2020 after a quiet, four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

Best known for his role as Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther, Boseman pushed out seven movies, including many of his career defining roles, all while privately battling cancer, establishing him a hero on and off the screen.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Mayor Roberts’ announcement follows a Change.org petition which has garnered over 35,000 signatures calling for a Confederate memorial in Anderson to be replaced with a statue of Boseman. Though it is unlikely the memorial will come down, town officials have assured the public that a statue grand enough to honor Boseman’s legacy is already in the works.

The city has reportedly already contacted a prospective artist and is conceptualizing possible statue ideas that will adequately pay tribute to the late actor’s impact.

