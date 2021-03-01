Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last August after a four-year battle with colon cancer, received a posthumous award for "Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama" at the Golden Globes, Sunday, for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman accepted the award in his place.

"He would thank God," she began. "He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice."

The victory marks Boseman's first Golden Globe win.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing at this moment in history," she continued.

Riz Ahmed in The Sound of Metal, Anthony Hopkins in The Father, Gary Oldman in Mank, and Tahar Rahim in The Mauritanian were also nominated in the category.

"We have to take all the moment to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that," Boseman continued. "And hon, you keep 'em coming."

Other winners included Daniel Kaluuya, who shouted out Nipsey Hussle while accepting the award for Best Supporting Actor.

