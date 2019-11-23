Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chadwick Boseman is known for his performance as Black Panther but had an audition a few years back gone differently, he could be playing a very separate role. Boseman appeared on The Tonight Show earlier this week and spoke about auditioning for the role of Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“I didn’t think I was gonna get it,” the actor remarked to Fallon. “And it’s weird, too. It’s a testament, I think, to Marvel because after each film, you know, Ant-Man has a different tone and feeling; we didn’t know what that was gonna be. We didn’t know what Guardians was gonna be. ... So, it was just good to come in and play to see what they did with it.”

Boseman expanded saying he used to opportunity to make connections that would hopefully land him a future role, which they did with Black Panther. “Sometimes that’s the way it works as an actor. You go in knowing you’re not gonna get it but you’re meeting the people that might be like, ‘It’s not this, but we’ll put him in this other thing.’ So I feel like this was one of those moments where they were like, ‘We could use him later,'" he said.