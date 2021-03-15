Chadwick Boseman has earned his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor In A Leading Role. The nomination arrives seven months after his tragic death on August 28th, when he passed away at the age of forty-three. The entire list of 2021 Academy Award nominees can be found here.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Boseman's Best Actor nod came following his appearance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which secured a total of five nominations; co-star Viola Davis received one for Best Actress In A Leading Role, while the film took home nods for Best Costume Design, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, and Best Production Design. While it did not receive one for Best Picture, the impressive number of nominations earned by Ma Rainey's Black Bottom speaks to the film's quality nonetheless.

In Boseman's case, he'll be joined by some prestigious company. Also nominated for Best Actor In A Leading Role as Gary Oldman for Mank, Riz Ahmed (making history as the category's first Muslim nominee) for The Sound Of Metal, Steven Yeun for Minari, and Anthony Hopkins for The Father. It should be noted that Boseman took home the Best Actor Golden Globe a few months ago, and while they don't always foreshadow the Oscars, it wouldn't be surprising to see Boseman's turn as trumpet prodigy Levee Green take home the prize.

The last actor to win a posthumous Academy Award was Heath Ledger in 2008, who won Best Actor for his iconic role as The Joker in The Dark Knight. Should you be interested in catching the 2021 Oscars, look for the ceremony to air on April 25th. Rest in peace to Chadwick Boseman -- do you think he'll secure the win for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom?