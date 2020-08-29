Over the last few days, the world has lost some extraordinary figures. Lute Olson, a legendary college basketball coach passed away just a day ago while in the last 24 hours, actor Chadwick Boseman and former NBA star Cliff Robinson have also died. All three of these men made incredible contributions to their craft and fans are devastated over this sudden loss of life. 2020 has been a brutal year for many reasons and these losses are an example of just how fragile life can be.

Today, the NBA made its official comeback as this afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks are taking on the Orlando Magic. Prior to the game, the NBA offered a touching tribute to Olson, Boseman, and Robinson, as they each got their own billboards in the arena prior to tipoff.

While Boseman didn't have a direct relation to the NBA, the characters and men he brought to life on screen are iconic and inspirational to many of the athletes throughout the league. These three deaths are weighing heavily on many and it's cool to see the NBA paying homage in such a respectful way.

Later today, the NBA will host two more games as the Houston Rockets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers.