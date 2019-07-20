Chadwick Boseman is set to star in Anthony and Joe Russo's upcoming cop thriller 21 Bridges. The Russo Brothers and Boseman first worked together on Captain America: Civil War, and retained a friendship while filming Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Their latest film isn't a fantasy flick though, and gives Boseman a chance to show off his more grizzled and polished acting skills. The Brothers are producing the film, while Brian Kirk will direct.

The plot for 21 Bridges goes as follows: "21 Bridges follows an embattled NYPD detective who is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 Bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island."

A new trailer for 21 Bridges premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, and it features a deeper look at the plot. Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, and Taylor Kitsch star alongside Boseman, and the film is set to hit theaters on September 27. Check out the new trailer below.