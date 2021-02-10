It's unclear what career awaits former Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler, but his alleged victim is speaking for the first time about the reported domestic violence incident that almost left her dead. Weeks ago, the shocking news about Wheeler's arrest commanded attention after it stormed headlines. The 27-year-old football star was reportedly arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment, and resisting arrest following an altercation involving Taylor. It's reported that not only was she left battered and bleeding, but Wheeler allegedly choked her until she passed out and when she regained consciousness, he marveled that she was still alive.

"Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode," Wheeler previously said in a statement. "I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family. I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help."

On Tuesday (February 9), a clip from Taylor's upcoming interview with CBS The Morning surfaced where she details a portion of her alleged ordeal. “I remember getting up and running to the bathroom," she said. "Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway, and he was sipping his smoothie and he was like, ‘Wow, you’re still alive.'... I’m grateful he didn’t grab me in that moment.” Taylor added that she made her way to the bathroom and texted Wheeler's father.

“(I) told him that Chad was trying to kill me,” said Taylor, who wore a sling over her left shoulder. “Chad’s dad called him … and (Wheeler) answered. And he didn’t have a worry at all. Chad was like, ‘I’m just eating dinner. Nothing’s going on.’ That terrified me.” Watch the clip below.

