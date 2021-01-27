The Seattle Seahawks released a statement today announcing that they've released offensive tackle Chad Wheeler from the team in the wake of his recent arrest. Wheeler was arrested on domestic assault charges Saturday morning on allegations of choking his girlfriend to the point she lost consciousness.

Wheeler's girlfriend told police that the NFL player wasn't taking his medication for bipolar disorder in the days leading up to the gruesome attack. A call was made to police on the evening of Jan. 22 by Wheeler's girlfriend who told police that she was trying to kill him after locking herself in the bathroom during a physical altercation. Police arrived to the scene with his girlfriend's face covered in blood after having to force their way into the home.

She told police that he suffers from bipolar disorder and "snapped into a dark place" that night without provocation. She said he choked her "with both his hands for some time" until she lost consciousness. She said when she woke up, he said, "Wow you're still alive?"

Police documented her injuries, described as "noticeable fingerprints on both sides of her neck as well as capillaries that had burst at the back of her throat." They added her "left elbow joint was obviously swollen and deformed compared to her right arm."

Wheeler was released from King County Jail after bail was set at $400K.

Wheeler issued a public apology on Twitter to his girlfriend and her family. "The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening," he said. "It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another. I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed."

The Seattle Seahawks also issued a statement on Twitter announcing that they have released Wheeler from the team. "The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team," the post reads.

