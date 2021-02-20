Former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler brutally beat his ex-girlfriend Alleah Taylor during an incident that took place in January. According to Taylor's account of the situation, Wheeler was off of his medication for Bipolar disorder, which eventually sent him into a dark place. This ultimately led to his abusive actions, and as a result, Wheeler was promptly arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment, and resisting arrest.

Wheeler pled not guilty to all of these charges despite issuing an apology for what he did. Now, TMZ has acquired footage and audio from the body cam of one of the officers that arrested Wheeler. As you can hear, Wheeler was quite combative with police, which led to one officer threatening the star with a taser.

Per Audio:

"You're gonna get f**kin' tased if you don't knock this s**t off right f**king now, you understand me?"

"You're gonna get the f**k knocked out of you, so knock it the f**k off." Since Wheeler's arrest, he has been kicked off of the Seattle Seahawks. The offensive tackle has also been shunned by much of the NFL community as there is simply no place for such abuse in society. Many current and former players are taking a stand, which is certainly good to see. Moving forward, Wheeler will be back in court later next month, before going to trial on June 1st.

