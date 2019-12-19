Chad Ochocinco was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL during his prime. While he may not be hall of fame material at this point, he has certainly proven himself to be a man who wears many hats. Since retiring from professional football, Ochocinco has gone on to enjoy himself an interesting career in semi-pro soccer. He is also big into video games and is always trying to play fans in either FIFA or Madden. His soccer talents are pretty good and at 41 years old, he continues to impress people.

During a recent sports betting show with Bleacher Report, Ochocinco got to show off some of his soccer skills, albeit in the realm of football. As you can see in the clip below, a fan bets that Chad can make a 60-yard field goal. Come to find out, Ochocinco was able to do it on his third try, which is pretty impressive if you ask us.

Ochocinco jokes in the video that some NFL teams need to be made privy to the video although his chances of becoming an NFL kicker are pretty slim. Either way, it's great to see him thriving and in good spirits. His career may be over but he's definitely making great use of all of his free time.