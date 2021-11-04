Former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco is widely known for his antics and charisma on and off the field, and rarely shies away from defending himself and his ever-changing last name. Famously popularizing the term, 'child, please' Ochocinco prides himself on asserting his dominance over people or 'children' who think they have a shot at making the former Bengals' great look bad.

Chad recently made an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, but when his net worth, according to Google, was brought into question, the former NFL star immediately refuted its legitimacy the only way he knew how. With that same 'child, please' mentality.

On the podcast, Ochocinco asked its members to Google his net worth, and when they each responded with a respectable "$5 million" answer, Chad quickly shot it down.

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

"So what does it say?" Ochocinco asked after handing his phone to co-host Bob Menery to read his bank statement. "You've just got $15 million casually sitting in your checking account," Menery answered.

"Okay, but, I have a question," Ochocinco continued on the Full Send Podcast. "Can someone explain to me, where does [your net worth] come from?" When "assets" became the podcast's collective response, Chad posed his final question, "So why would it be that low? Do they think that I spend all this money? Do they think I fall in a stereotype?"

A thoughtful question with room for interpretation isn't surprising from someone as unique and colorful as Chad Ochocinco. However, the former star receiver advises all comers to think twice before questioning him, or be met with another 'child, please' response.

Check out the entire Full Send Podcast episode featuring Chad Ochocinco, below: