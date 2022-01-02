Chad Ochocinco and Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado have a new bundle of joy to celebrate. On Sunday, January 2nd, the wide receiver announced via his Instagram page that his partner has given birth to their baby girl, who Ochocinco already has a sweet nickname for.

"Just delivered Serenity "Hurricane" Paula Johnson," the 43-year-old captioned a snapshot of him cutting the umbilical cord with intense focus. "(I still have 2 lash slots available for January)" he joked, following up his previous comments that he was going to be doing his wife's lashes from now on, as well as delivering the baby himself seeing as medical costs are so high.





The day before his wife gave birth, the father of eight shared a sweet video of him pretending to do Rosado's lash extensions for New Years Eve. "One-stop shop over this way, we work in ALL areas around this way not just horizontally. Book your appointment now in my bio," he trolled his followers, also updating his bio to let people know he's a "6x certified Lash Artist" who has "53 years of horizontal experience."

@ochocinco/Instagram

The 33-year-old reality star shared some of her pregnancy journey on her Netflix reality series, which sees her and other powerhouse realtors in the Tampa area conquer the luxury market while living fascinating lives of their own.

“I just can’t wait. It’s actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been that long," Rosado told PEOPLE of her journey to motherhood in an interview.

"It’s a little hard because while we were filming, there were times when the ladies were enjoying themselves, having fun, drinking. In the blink of an eye, you just had to cut off everything because now you’re pregnant. I still feel like I’m the life of the party. But it’s just nice to give a toast with champagne. Can’t do any of that."

Check out Ochocinco's announcement post below. Congratulations to the happy couple!

