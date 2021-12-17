It has been nearly a decade since Chad Johnson was arrested for physically assaulting ex-wife Evelyn Lozada, but he continues to be haunted by the incident. The former NFL star would go on to serve out 12 months probation in connection with the case, but his professional football career never quite recovered after Johnson was released from the Miami Dolphins following the assault.

Lozada has spoken about the experience in the past but has seemingly been silent regarding that time in her life in recent years. Johnson is now engaged to Selling Tampa reality star Sharelle Rosado and during an interview with Page Six, she spoke about dating the football icon post-scandal.

"It wasn't a concern. You never know what goes on between things," she said. "I don't wanna speak on that because I wasn't there, but Chad is a great person. People go through things. People make mistakes and you learn from them. If you base things off mistakes that people made, you'll never make it in life. If you judge someone off the mistakes that they made then you won't make it in life."

Back in August, PEOPLE reported that Johnson and Rosado were expecting a baby girl. Johnson reportedly already has seven children with six women.

