Last night was massive for the UFC as there were plenty of big storylines to come from UFC 261. Chris Weidman breaking his leg was devastating all while the women's side provided incredible entertainment with two-straight knockouts. From there, Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal with a second-round knockout that was certainly jaw-dropping when it happened live. No one was expecting that big of a punch although if you're Usman, you can't help but be satisfied with your work.

Numerous fans placed money on the event, including former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson who was very public about his support for Masvidal. In fact, Johnson stated that he had bet $50,000 on the fighter, which was immediately met with some concern and skepticism from Masvidal himself.

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

As soon as Masvidal got knocked out, someone put their camera on Johnson so they could capture his reaction. As you can see in the clip below, he was pretty upset as he couldn't help but let out "fuck" a few times before putting his head in his hand. What made the moment somewhat funnier is the fact that Masvidal and Johnson shared some words before the fight, only for the latter to lose $50K.

Next time around, Johnson will probably be looking to bet on the guy with just one loss as opposed to 15.