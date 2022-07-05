mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CEO Trayle Reflects On Trauma On "July The Fourth"

Aron A.
July 05, 2022 15:01
July The Fourth
CEO Trayle

CEO Trayle shares his latest release, "July The 4th."


While the 4th of July is a day to celebrate America's founding fathers, not everyone has fond memories of Independence Day. For CEO Trayle, it's a day that marks the anniversary of a near-death experience. The rapper returned on Monday with his new single, "July The Fourth" which dives into his traumatic experience of getting shot nine years ago. In the new single, CEO Trayle reflects on nearly losing his life and expresses gratitude for everything in his life.

The rapper's new single is set to appear on his forthcoming project, Vier, due out later this summer. The project is expected to include eight songs including a collaboration with fellow ATL native Enchanting.

Check out the latest from CEO Trayle below and sound off with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
I’m just tryna protect myself like everybody else outside
I’m just riding, getting high, everybody getting by
But my new watch was 75
I skate around like Golden Glide

