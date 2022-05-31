CEO Trayle Leaves A Strong Impression On "The Collection"

Atlanta's CEO Trayle is going hard in 2022. The rapper's earned quite the reputation in the rap game over the past few years. Projects like the Happy Halloween series have cemented him as the one to look out for.

This week, the rapper came through with a brand new project titled, The Collection. His latest body of work is a tight eight songs in total with a run-time of a little over 20 minutes. Despite his growing profile, The Collection boasts no features. Just CEO Trayle speaking straight from the heart as he reflects on maneuvering the music industry, the streets, and getting to the bag.

Check out the latest project from CEO Trayle below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off The Collection.