mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

CEO Trayle Gets Spooky On "Happy Halloween C4"

Aron A.
November 01, 2021 16:49
396 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Happy Halloween C4
CEO Trayle

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

CEO Trayle continues the annual tradition with the release of "Happy Halloween C4."


CEO Trayle is keeping the momentum up with his second release of the year and the fourth installment to his annual Halloween-themed mixtape. This weekend, the rapper released Happy Halloween 4, just in time for the holidays. Following the release of the remix of "Ok Cool" ft. Gunna, the rapper unveiled the 16-song project in its entirety. The rapper taps into eerie trap production where he lays out the bleak realities of the streets, like on "Big Ol' Backdoor." The Halloween themes extend to the aptly titled, "CandyMan." 

The project also includes appearances from Babyface Ray and DoeBoy. 

Check out the project below, as well as the tracklist.

  1. Novacane
  2. Big Ol' Backdoor
  3. Paul Walker
  4. RockABye Baby Ft. Doe Boy
  5. Big PlayMakers
  6. Amoxicillan
  7. Weight In
  8. Jean Deaux Interlude
  9. Loose Lips
  10. Too Many Secrets
  11. CandyMan
  12. First 48'd 
  13. Collect Call
  14. NOLA Clap
  15. Percocet Pain ft. Babyface Ray
  16. Ok Cool (Remix) ft. Gunna [Bonus]
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES CEO Trayle Gets Spooky On "Happy Halloween C4"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject