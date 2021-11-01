CEO Trayle Gets Spooky On "Happy Halloween C4"

CEO Trayle is keeping the momentum up with his second release of the year and the fourth installment to his annual Halloween-themed mixtape. This weekend, the rapper released Happy Halloween 4, just in time for the holidays. Following the release of the remix of "Ok Cool" ft. Gunna, the rapper unveiled the 16-song project in its entirety. The rapper taps into eerie trap production where he lays out the bleak realities of the streets, like on "Big Ol' Backdoor." The Halloween themes extend to the aptly titled, "CandyMan."

The project also includes appearances from Babyface Ray and DoeBoy.

Check out the project below, as well as the tracklist.