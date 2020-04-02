CEO Chino Marley Extends A Warning With SlimeLife Shawty In "Big Smoke"

HNHH PREMIERE: CEO Chino Marley and SlimeLife Shawty send a message to their haters on "Big Smoke."

There are those who want no smoke and there are those who want "Big Smoke." CEO Chino Marley and SlimeLife Shawty find themselves in the latter group.

In the latest video premiered exclusively on HotNewHipHop, CEO Chino Marley and SlimeLife Shawty have a message to extend to their haters and they're making it crystal-clear. If you've got problems with them, go ahead and try them. You better come correct.

"Big Smoke is a song off my upcoming tape Dripology. It means beef problems, ya digg," said Chino Marley. "So it’s a message to my haters that think about trying me. I met Slimelife Shawty through Diesel (the director) and I already listened to Slimelife’s music."

The song, produced by SspikeTrap and Wockboy, will serve as an introduction for many to the harsh reality that Marley spits.

The rapper was raised by a single mother in the trenches of Birmingham, Alabama, learning to adapt to a rough life at an early age. His music describes what he's been through and how he's currently rising above all the madness. Marley has been working with Toronto producer SspikeTrap hand-in-hand for a minute and together, they're poised to go on an impressive run this year.

Watch the new video for "Big Smoke" above.