Just a week before the George Floyd protests erupted across the country, the world was introduced to yet another Karen who went viral. Amy Cooper, better known as Central Park Karen, was caught on camera threatening to call the police on Christian Cooper, a Black man who was birdwatching in the park that asked her to put her dog on a leash. She accused him of threatening her life which was proved to be untrue. The video went viral and Amy Cooper ultimately lost her job at Franklin Templeton who immediately condemned her actions.

Though Amy Cooper apologized after being ridiculed on social media, it appears that the Manhattan D.A. is getting ready to file formal charges against her, per TMZ. Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance Jr. announced that they would move forward in filing charges against her for "Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree." She's set to appear for her arraignment hearing on Oct. 14th.

"I would like to encourage anyone who has been the target of false reporting to contact our Office. We are strongly committed to holding perpetrators of this conduct accountable," D.A. Cy Vance Jr. announced along with the plans to prosecute Cooper. She's now facing a maximum of one year in prison if convicted.

We'll keep you posted on any more updates.

