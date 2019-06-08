Ava DuVernay's Central Park Five-series When They See Us continues to be watched and spark outrage. We can fairly state that the series successfully reached its aim of shedding light on the detriments of wrongful incarceration and the treatment of minorities within the justice system. And since its release, the key players underlying the wrongful incarceration of then-teenagers Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana, and Korey Wise have been dragged to filth for their role in the tragedy. Of these key players, we count prosecutor Linda Fairstein, who vehemently fought to get the young men jailed despite overwhelming evidence they did not do the crime.

Since the show released, fans protested for justice to be brought upon Fairstein. After chants to have her books pulled off shelves and so despite her status as a New York bestselling author, the former lawyer deactivated all her social media accounts. She was then kicked off the board of a non-profit organization she worked with for years. Now, new reports indicate she has taken another L and was dropped by her publisher. Dutton, the publishing company which represented the crime novelist, confirmed that they "terminated its relationship" with Fairstein. The decision came swiftly after pressure from social media called for Fairstein to be dropped.

Poetic justice? Perhaps.

[Via]