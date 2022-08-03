While he's already made a name for himself in his home continent of Europe, Central Cee is now gearing up to embark on his first-ever world tour following the arrival of his 23 album, which was released independently on February 25th of this year.

Last week, the 24-year-old delivered the music video for his successful – and saucy – "Doja" single, which was directed by Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett, and now, he's shared all the dates for his upcoming Still Loading shows.

Things are set to kick off in Chicago, Illinois at the Bottom Lounge on October 12th. That show will be followed by Cee's first appearance in Canada, at Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre and Montreal's Corona. Afterward, he'll round out U.S. dates in New York, Boston, Oakland, and Los Angeles before heading home to the U.K.

While overseas, the "Retail Therapy" hitmaker will visit Madrid on October 31st before dropping by Barcelona, Milan, Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Dublin, and finally, London on November 22nd.





Tickets will be available this Friday (August 5) at 10 AM BST. Get yours here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

Still Loading World Tour Dates:

10/12 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/13 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theater

10/15 — Montreal, QC @ Corona

10/18 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

10/19 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Theatre

10/21 — Oakland, CA @ New Parish

10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

10/31 — Madrid, ES @Sala La Piqui

11/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2

11/02 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/04 — Zurich, CH @Komplex 457

11/05 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

11/07 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/08 — Esch Alzette @ LU, Rockhal

11/10 — Amsterdam @ NL, Melkweg

11/11 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix

11/13 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln

11/14 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall

11/16 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

11/17 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

11/20 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

11/22 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

