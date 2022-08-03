The 24-year-old will kick things off in Chicago at the Bottom Lounge on October 12th.
While he's already made a name for himself in his home continent of Europe, Central Cee is now gearing up to embark on his first-ever world tour following the arrival of his 23 album, which was released independently on February 25th of this year.
Last week, the 24-year-old delivered the music video for his successful – and saucy – "Doja" single, which was directed by Lyrical Lemonade's Cole Bennett, and now, he's shared all the dates for his upcoming Still Loading shows.
Things are set to kick off in Chicago, Illinois at the Bottom Lounge on October 12th. That show will be followed by Cee's first appearance in Canada, at Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre and Montreal's Corona. Afterward, he'll round out U.S. dates in New York, Boston, Oakland, and Los Angeles before heading home to the U.K.
While overseas, the "Retail Therapy" hitmaker will visit Madrid on October 31st before dropping by Barcelona, Milan, Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Dublin, and finally, London on November 22nd.
Tickets will be available this Friday (August 5) at 10 AM BST. Get yours here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.
Still Loading World Tour Dates:
10/12 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/13 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theater
10/15 — Montreal, QC @ Corona
10/18 — New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
10/19 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Theatre
10/21 — Oakland, CA @ New Parish
10/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy Theatre
10/31 — Madrid, ES @Sala La Piqui
11/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 2
11/02 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/04 — Zurich, CH @Komplex 457
11/05 — Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
11/07 — Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/08 — Esch Alzette @ LU, Rockhal
11/10 — Amsterdam @ NL, Melkweg
11/11 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
11/13 — Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln
11/14 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall
11/16 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
11/17 — Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
11/20 — Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
11/22 — London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
