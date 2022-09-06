mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Central Cee Makes His L.A. Leakers Debut Over An Original Beat

Hayley Hynes
September 06, 2022 17:55
Power 106 Los Angeles/YouTube
The "Doja" rapper discussed the differences between America and England while on the mic.


The last artist who we saw drop by Power 106 Los Angeles to record their L.A. Leakers Freestyle was none other than Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion, who killed it over Warren G and Nate Dogg's "Regulate."

Nearly a month later, JustIncredible and DJ Sour Milk have returned with a new guest, though this one hails from a bit further away – like, all the way across the pond.

For his freestyle, "Doja" rapper Central Cee opted to spit over an original beat, sharing with listeners some clever comparisons between America and the U.K., where he's based.

"They don't understand, I'm giving them U.K. slang / My brudda, my fam, my akh," the 24-year-old raps. "You say 'The feds just done a sweep' / We say 'The boy dem run in my gaff' / You say 'On God, no cap' / We say 'Swear on your life don't gas' / You say 'Spin the block' / We say 'Jump out and slide and crash.'" 

Check out all of Central Cee's bars above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

They don't understand, I'm giving them U.K. slang

My brudda, my fam, my akh

You say "The feds just done a sweep"

We say "The boy dem run in my gaff"

You say "On God, no cap"

We say "Swear on your life don't gas"

You say "Spin the block"

We say "Jump out and slide and crash" 

