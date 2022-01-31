mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Central Cee Drops "Cold Shoulder" Ahead Of New Project "23"

Aron A.
January 31, 2022 12:06
Central Cee drops off his new single, "Cold Shoulder."


The UK rap scene continues to flourish and Central Cee is one of the most promising young talents emerging right now. The budding West London MC has been a buzzing force across the UK, and now, North America. With his new project 23 set to drop in the near future, the rapper came through this weekend with another taste of what to expect with his latest single, "Cold Shoulder."

Cee's proven that he can produce a club-friendly banger with ease but on "Cold Shoulder," he offers an introspective take on his rise through the rap game, the pressures that come with it, and gaining international success over Young Chencs' melancholic production.

Cee's album 23 is due out on Feb. 26th. Peep his latest single below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Don't worry 'bout hollerin' chicks
Get rich, they'll switch and holla at you
Sat in the trap, turned one into two
But that ain't what I wanted to do
The fame get a bit too much sometimes
Fan-page tryna follow the goons

