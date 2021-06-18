It's been a difficult week for basketball fans-- especially with the Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard news. Both players were ruled out indefinitely. CP3 reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. Kawhi Leonard reportedly has an ACL injury, which has the Clippers organization fearful about the rest of their run in the NBA Playoffs.

As things continue to be shaken up around the league, one of the biggest trades of the offseason has been announced as Kemba Walker has reportedly been traded from the Boston Celtics to the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded Walker, the #16 pick in this year's draft, and a 2025 second-round pick to the Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown, and a 2023 second-round pick.

The 31-year-old Walker played with the Celtics for the last two years. He was an All-Star with the team, being selected to the All-NBA third team in 2019. On the other side of the trade, the biggest asset is Al Horford. The 35-year-old big man is an NBA veteran, having already played for the Celtics between 2016 and 2019 before journeying to Philadelphia and OKC for the last couple of years.

What do you think about this move? Which team is walking away with the better end of the deal, in your opinion? We will continue to keep you updated on the latest NBA trade news.



Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images