Tacko Fall is a massive human being at 7'5" and over 300 pounds. Fall is a rookie on the Celtics right now and his peculiar height has been the stuff of legend. Every single time he suits up for the Celtics and steps onto the court, he is welcomed with a standing ovation as fans begin to chant his name. Fall can throw down dunks, block opponents at the rim and sometimes, he can be seen shooting three seemingly out of nowhere.

Fall was scratched from the Celtics' lineup for the first game of the season and now it appears we know why. While speaking to MassLive, it was revealed that Fall was at the Celtics training facility when he hit his head on a low ceiling while washing his hands. At first, he thought nothing of it but began to feel increasingly worse and was put into concussion protocol.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

For now, it doesn't seem like the injury is too serious as the team expects Fall to be back to playing shape in a short time. Fall is currently on a non-guaranteed contract so it's not like he will be placed on the roster for every single game. Regardless, he's a player that brings fans to the seats and having him ready to go is beneficial for both sides.

Hopefully, the Celtics can renovate their facility and make it more accessible for their burgeoning star.