Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia and pretty well everyone knows it. Because of the public fallout, the trade offers for Simmons have been pretty weak, and it's ultimately why a deal has yet to be made. The Sixers want as many pieces as they can get, and for right now, it's just not going to happen anytime soon.

In the meantime, Simmons is doing his best to avoid playing basketball for the team, and the Sixers are at their wit's end. Today, however, there seemed to be some hope on the horizon as it was revealed that the Boston Celtics were considering a play for Simmons and that they would even offer up a player like Jaylen Brown. This is news that came from Shams Charania of The Athletic, who is one of the best sources out there.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

With the news trending on Twitter, sources close to the story ended up refuting Charania's claims, as per a tweet from Celtics reporter Mark Murphy. As you can see, the Celtics have reportedly not talked to the Sixers about Simmons, and that any claim otherwise is simply false. Of course, we've seen this kind of denial before, so it should be interesting to see how it swings.

This remains a developing story so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to monitor the situation, all while bringing you timely updates.