Boston Celtics' rookie center Tacko Fall, who stands 7'7, is tall enough to keep his head above water in most swimming pools but he has never actually learned how to swim. That may not be the case for much longer, however, as Tacko has begun taking swimming lessons at the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club.

According to Boston.com's Nicole Yang, the 23-year old Senegal-native had his first ever swimming lesson on Wednesday, where he learned the basics alongside a group of kids.

Per Nicole Yang:

“I never learned how to swim, which is crazy because I lived right by the ocean back in Senegal,” Fall said. “I don’t want to say I was a homebody, but my mom wouldn’t let me go out a lot. I used to go to school and go back home, but I never really got to enjoy the beaches as much.” “I’m a natural,” he said, smiling. “I’m learning how to swim. This is it. I’m learning how to swim. Just give me a couple of days.”

While the videos and images of Tacko swimming alongside kids who are barely tall enough to stand in the little end are comical, Josh Kraft, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Boston, says the Celtics rookie is actually teaching everyone a valuable lesson.