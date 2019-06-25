The Boston Celtics figure to look a whole lot different when they take the court in the 2019-20 season, as both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford are expected to sign elsewhere as free agents this summer.

While much of the talk coming out of Boston is in regards to who's leaving, the New York Times' Marc Stein says the Celtics have emerged as a "stealth suitor" for free agent point guard Kemba Walker. Not so "stealth" anymore, however.

Stein writes:

"The Celtics, I'm told, are emerging as a stealth suitor for Charlotte Hornets free agent Kemba Walker." "Boston's cap-room situation is a fluid one but the Celtics, as Danny Ainge has acknowledged, are weighing their various needs as we speak in both the backcourt (with Kyrie Irving -- and possibly Terry Rozier -- leaving) and frontcourt (with Al Horford exiting)."

While the Celtics, and several other teams around the league, are certainly interested in signing Walker, the Charlotte Hornets have the upper in hand in that they can offer the All Star guard a five-year supermax contract worth roughly $221 million. Walker has even said that he'd be willing to take less money to stay in Charlotte if it'll help the team bring in more talent.

Walker, 29, has been with the Hornets franchise since being selected ninth overall out of UConn in 2011. He averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game last season to go along with 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds.